Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 220.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.54. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.04.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESGR shares. TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

