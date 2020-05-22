Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,060,000 after buying an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 602,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.80. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

