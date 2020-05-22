Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.75

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 18680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

ATEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Get Anterix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 200,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $10,816,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 322,587 shares of company stock valued at $15,869,319 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Anterix by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Anterix by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Anterix by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

About Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.