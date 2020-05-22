ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,031,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,164,000 after acquiring an additional 387,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after acquiring an additional 336,552 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after acquiring an additional 214,303 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 659,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,698,000 after acquiring an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,277 shares of company stock worth $3,739,241. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $266.28 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

