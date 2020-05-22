Analyzing Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) and Murphy Oil (OTCMKTS:MUR)

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Petroquest Energy and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 2 9 5 0 2.19

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $19.61, indicating a potential upside of 56.11%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Petroquest Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $87.10 million 0.00 -$9.55 million N/A N/A Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.68 $1.15 billion $0.87 14.44

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil 21.89% 1.30% 0.60%

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Petroquest Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

