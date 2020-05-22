Analyzing NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Oceaneering International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -7.70% -3.63% -1.72% Oceaneering International -33.06% -5.05% -2.06%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oceaneering International has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Oceaneering International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Oceaneering International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Oceaneering International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.35 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -13.00 Oceaneering International $2.05 billion 0.26 -$348.44 million ($0.82) -6.61

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oceaneering International. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oceaneering International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Oceaneering International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 5 7 0 2.58 Oceaneering International 1 7 3 0 2.18

NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.46, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Oceaneering International has a consensus target price of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 129.34%. Given Oceaneering International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Oceaneering International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 275 work-class ROVs. The company's Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing steel tubes, thermoplastic hoses, and termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves, as well as offers riserless light well intervention services. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flow line tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, and umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention services. The company's Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services for the safety of customers' facilities onshore and offshore; third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy industries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.