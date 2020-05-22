Analyzing Centogene (CNTG) and Its Rivals

Centogene (NASDAQ: CNTG) is one of 29 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Centogene to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Centogene and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Centogene Competitors 242 840 1060 75 2.44

Centogene presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.05%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Centogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centogene and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $54.64 million -$23.36 million -11.41 Centogene Competitors $985.62 million $50.20 million 32.92

Centogene’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Centogene. Centogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A Centogene Competitors -101.42% -46.67% -23.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

