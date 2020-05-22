Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Target Price at GBX 341.36

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 341.36 ($4.49).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 147 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 334.95. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The firm has a market cap of $654.02 million and a PE ratio of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

