Analysts Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Price Target at $39.73

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $906,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 43.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 274,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in BorgWarner by 76.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

