Analysts Offer Predictions for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.19) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($7.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.80) EPS.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 263,282 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 571,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 208,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

