Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Shares of NBIX opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $127.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $289,001.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,257,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

