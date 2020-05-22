Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Shares of NBIX opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $127.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $289,001.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,257,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.