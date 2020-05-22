Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after buying an additional 1,077,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after buying an additional 749,971 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

ADI stock opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

