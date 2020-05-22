Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCB. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael T. Pierson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Insiders have purchased 17,850 shares of company stock worth $436,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of ABCB opened at $21.63 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

