American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RLJ opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

