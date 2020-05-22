American International Group Inc. Sells 7,344 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 105,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $5.32 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. First Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

FBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

