American International Group Inc. Sells 48,536 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125,911 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 48,536 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $492,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 77,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,002,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $473,536,000 after acquiring an additional 80,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 788,902 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.