America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 46.31%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Daffer bought 6,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Also, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 5,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $34,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,308,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 65.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

