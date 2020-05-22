AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Down 12.0% in May

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.62 per share, with a total value of $1,730,106.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,919,204.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $6,747,611. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AMERCO by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AMERCO by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AMERCO by 3,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL opened at $302.82 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $426.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.79 and its 200-day moving average is $333.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on UHAL. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

