AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $976.62 Million

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to report sales of $976.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $927.90 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Benchmark lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

AMC stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $475.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 204,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

