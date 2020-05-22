Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,638 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,272,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.