Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. China International Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,268.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,971.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,245.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

