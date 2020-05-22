AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,373.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

