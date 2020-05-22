Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Ally Financial worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,730,000 after buying an additional 331,898 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,919,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,413,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,452,000 after buying an additional 383,546 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,283,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,640,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

