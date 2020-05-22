Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Ally Financial stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Ally Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.