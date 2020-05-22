Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Update

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 109,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE:Y opened at $501.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.03 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $524.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.49.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Alleghany by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.75.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

