Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 573.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,621 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Alkermes worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, CAO Iain Michael Brown sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $96,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at $689,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,094.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,938. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.40. Alkermes Plc has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

