Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,620,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,578,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 255,420 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 500,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,726.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 181,455 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $2.22 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

