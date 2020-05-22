AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Trading Down 13.8%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A)’s share price was down 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 199,965 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12,843% from the average daily volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

