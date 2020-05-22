Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.79

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $12.62. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 806,826 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

