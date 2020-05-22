Agenus’ (AGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 140.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.95. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

