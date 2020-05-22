AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,479,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,461,000. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 358,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after buying an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21.

