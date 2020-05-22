AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,533 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,230 shares during the period. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $386,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

