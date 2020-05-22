AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWF. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 34,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWF opened at $9.76 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles purchased 7,876 shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.36. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

