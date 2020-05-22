AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

KNSL opened at $144.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.07. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

