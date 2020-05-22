AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 962 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,347 shares of company stock worth $493,657 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of HSY opened at $128.03 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

