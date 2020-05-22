AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

VEU opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

