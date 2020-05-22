AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 37,286 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,286 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

MIC opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.49. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

