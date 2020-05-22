AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,515 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.