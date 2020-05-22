AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,592 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,592 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

