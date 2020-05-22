AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,031 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,031 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $60.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $71.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

