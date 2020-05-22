AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $171.00 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.37 and a 200 day moving average of $175.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of -949.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.05.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.