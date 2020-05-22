AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,961 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 150,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 98,466 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 51,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $9.94 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

