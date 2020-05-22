AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

RWR opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

