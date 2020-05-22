AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

VIGI opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

