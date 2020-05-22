AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,370 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $273,719,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $127,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,601,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

