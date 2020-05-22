AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 38,314 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 209.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,314 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 403,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 93,651 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 96,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Centurylink by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

CTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

