AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Short Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

