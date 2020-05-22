AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYE. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,520,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

