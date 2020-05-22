AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 919.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $121.03 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.52 and a one year high of $124.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.