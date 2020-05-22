AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,568 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KIM opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point downgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

